Riley-Ducker taking advantage of enrolling early

Brad Bedell held nothing back when recruiting Micah Riley-Ducker, a much-sought-after four-star tight end from Nebraska.

"I wasn't gonna tell Micah, 'Oh, I'm gonna split you out, you're gonna be good,' and then all of a sudden you get here, and 'Oh, I want you to go hit Derick Hall for 17 snaps,'" Auburn's tight ends coach said. "That's not fair, right?"

A freshman going up against Hall, a senior All-SEC selection, might not be fair at all, but it gives Bedell and the rest of the staff an idea of what certain players can handle. The second-year coach says if a player winces, you have a problem. Fortunately, that hasn't been the case for Riley-Ducker as he goes through his first collegiate practices.