Riley-Ducker taking advantage of enrolling early
Brad Bedell held nothing back when recruiting Micah Riley-Ducker, a much-sought-after four-star tight end from Nebraska.
"I wasn't gonna tell Micah, 'Oh, I'm gonna split you out, you're gonna be good,' and then all of a sudden you get here, and 'Oh, I want you to go hit Derick Hall for 17 snaps,'" Auburn's tight ends coach said. "That's not fair, right?"
A freshman going up against Hall, a senior All-SEC selection, might not be fair at all, but it gives Bedell and the rest of the staff an idea of what certain players can handle. The second-year coach says if a player winces, you have a problem. Fortunately, that hasn't been the case for Riley-Ducker as he goes through his first collegiate practices.
"Big, physical kid," Bedell says of the player. "He came in strong. Now it's just a learning process and getting used to college football. But I'm really happy where Mike is. It's a benefit with him coming in early, and he's taking advantage of it."
As a senior at Bellevue West, Riley-Ducker caught 36 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Now, he's transitioning between high school and college, something that takes time for anyone, no matter the talent.
"There's a lot to the position," Bedell said. "He studies, and he's preparing. Things are coming along. He's right in that process. He's exactly where I want him to be."