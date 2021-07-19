Riley-Ducker brings 'mean' blocker mentality at tight end

This is definitely a good sign for an offensive lineman, but what makes Riley-Ducker’s case so interesting is that he is a tight end. The recent Auburn commit tries to “kick someone’s ass” on every play, per his coach, but at the same time has the qualities that you look for in a player at the tight end position.

“He gets disappointed because we're kind of a complex offense, so we call the formation, we call the play, but the quarterback reads the defense and tells them which way,” Riley-Ducker’s high school coach Michael Huffman said. “He gets mad when it's going the other way. He wants them coming at him so he can thump somebody. Backside blocking, he's just cutting off and getting in the way. Play side, he's kicking butts. He gets bummed. You kind of hear him, ‘Ugh.’”

AUBURN | Micah Riley-Ducker loves to block. No, that is an understatement. He loves to block, so much so that he gets a bit resentful when he doesn’t get the chance.

“He's got a smooth body that can move and change directions,” Huffman said. “He's got wonderful hands.”

There are still certain things that the 6-foot-6 Riley-Ducker needs to work on, but Huffman's confident in Auburn tight ends coach Brad Bedell in correcting those.

“I told Coach Bedell he's going to have to work on his routes a little bit, because he watches too many guru tapes and all these guru receiver coaches get these kids on cones and get them all short and choppy. Short and choppy doesn't get you any separation.”

With programs such as Iowa, Kansas State and Nebraska who are known for using tight ends more regularly than Auburn, the four-star’s commitment might come as somewhat of a surprise. It was a technology feature that we use every single day that helped Riley-Ducker make his decision.

“It sounds like the kids that hosted him, they got a big group chat together,” Huffman explained. “And then rather than it just being over after his official visit, they continually just kept including him on everything. So he really liked the family vibe that he got there.”

Vibe is a word that Huffman kept saying his star kept mentioning. He enjoyed the vibe of the campus, the coaching staff and the current players. Riley-Ducker also appreciated what he heard from Bedell.

“He [Bedell] thinks Miley can play right away in certain packages,” Huffman said. “They think right away he can be like in five packages.”

Riley-Ducker will get an early start as he plans on graduating early from Bellevue West High School, signing in December and enrolling in January. That extra time is going to allow him to put even more muscle on a 235-pound body.

“I can't wait to see what the kid looks like when he gets into the strength program,” Huffman said. “We have a great strength program, but he's living off Cheetos, no matter how much fun I make of him. What's he going to look like after 11 months with Auburn's nutrition and Auburn's strength program? I guarantee he'll lose about 5 percent body fat.”