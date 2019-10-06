The Tigers are the second-to-last SEC team to have a bye week with Ole Miss playing eight consecutive games before taking off Oct.26. Auburn plays at Arkansas Oct. 19 before closing out with three games against top 5 opponents LSU, Georgia and Alabama over the final five games.

AUBURN | The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for No. 12 Auburn, but it would be a lot more enjoyable for the coaches and players if the Tigers weren’t coming off their first defeat of the season at Florida.

“We've got the first half of our season completed. And the facts are, right now, we're 5-1. We've played three top-20 teams away from home, and we're 5-1,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. “We have a week off, and it's a much-needed week off. I think the timing right now is good. We're going to self-evaluate. You know, we're going to get a head start on our next opponent, and get healthier, then work on our improving our execution this next week.

“You know, looking at the second half, we can big-picture it right now, but we're looking at playing three of the top 5 teams in the country -- one of those being on the road. So great opportunities for this team. Like I said, we're feeling tough today -- tough loss. But we'll wake up tomorrow and we'll turn the page and we'll be looking forward to this second half of the season.”

Malzahn has an impressive 8-0 record after bye weeks at Auburn including wins over Texas A&M the previous two seasons, Arkansas in 2016, Kentucky in 2015, Kansas State and South Carolina in 2014, and Ole Miss and Alabama in 2013.

“We’ll continue to have that same routine that we’ve had in the past as far as off weeks,” Malzahn explained. “In the past we’ve done fairly well when we’ve done that. We will definitely be focused on one game at a time, not looking ahead, not taking anything for granted as far as that goes.

“The great thing about it-- we've got great leadership. And also, we've got some big time players that we have that we can lean on, too. And a lot of these guys that we have, these older guys, have actually been through it. In 2017. So that also helps with that.”

The bye week is not just about football, however. It also gives the players some time away from the daily grind, to rest and reset. Auburn will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning before giving the players off the rest of the week. School is out Thursday and Friday for fall break.

“You use it to get your body back right,” senior Jeremiah Dinson said. “You use it to get your mind off football, just for a little bit. Just come back and, you know, relax and things like that. You use it to come closer as a family. I told the guys that's the things we'll do, and I'm looking forward to it.”

While the players are off, the coaches will use the time to hit the road recruiting. Auburn will return to a regular practice schedule on Sunday afternoon.