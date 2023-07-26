"It was actually pretty cool," Riddick said. "I almost teared up because it’s my momma’s birthday and that was my gift from me to her. Right then and there I about teared up."

Rather than select one off the table, he pulled one out of a Happy Birthday bag. It was an Auburn hat, as Riddick announced his flip from Georgia to the Tigers.

That was the reason why Demarcus Riddick chose July 26 as the day to announce his final decision of where he'd be playing college football. Three hats laid on a table in Chilton County High's auditorium — Auburn , Alabama and Georgia .

It was a lengthy process for the four-star linebacker, who had previously been committed to Georgia for over eight months. Both Auburn and Alabama made a strong push in the spring and summer, which raised the question:

Could either in-state school pull him away from the Bulldogs?

Riddick answered the question Wednesday, and while he's thankful for the support he received during the process, there's also relief that his mind is made up.

"I’m really glad that it’s over with," Riddick said. "Every day that I’m out in the community, it’s like ‘Where you going? Go to [Alabama], go to Auburn.’ Now that everybody knows where I’m going, I’m glad it’s over with."

As for what led Riddick to pick the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia?

"Just the community, their fanbase, the team, the players, everything pretty much," Riddick said. "Just knowing that I’m an Auburn Tiger now, it feels great. It feels great to know that I get to be close to home and be a Tiger for the rest of my life."

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze never let up in recruiting Riddick from the moment the first-year head coach arrived on campus.

"Coach Freeze, he stepped up," Riddick said. "I’m glad he recruited me as hard as he did."