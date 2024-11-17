Riddick got that 'dog in him'

Demarcus Riddick's first collegiate start came on Saturday against Louisiana Monroe.

That came as a surprise to some of his teammates, but him having an impactful game in said first start was the opposite of a surprise.

"I didn't know that was his first time," Jalen McLeod said postgame. "But he's doing the same thing he did all year. When y'all first saw him against Oklahoma -- he's only going to get better. That's something we're used to. That's Demarcus Riddick."

In his first start, Riddick totaled two tackles for a loss with one of those being a sack.

That's nothing new for the freshman linebacker.