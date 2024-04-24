While the route running, catching and blocking fundamentals are coming along well, one area Walker didn’t need any further development in was playing physical.

It started nearly a year ago at Maryland and continued this spring at Auburn.

AUBURN | Rico Walker is still going through the process of playing tight end in college after being an edge rusher in high school.

That comes pretty natural to the 6-foot-2 and 250-pounder.

“Yeah definitely just from playing defense it's still there. I've always been a tough guy,” said Walker.

You don’t have to take Walker’s word for it. His coach saw that physicality and more during spring drills.

“When you look at Rico, he’s built very well,” said AU tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua. “The first thing that comes to mind, especially with him playing edge in high school, is just the intensity and physicality. You would think on the ball tight end like Luke Deal.

“But when you flex him out and you see him open up and run, he does some things naturally I haven’t had to coach.”

Walker showed his receiving skills in the A-Day game catching a 23-yard pass that included 12 yards after the catch, which helped set up Towns McGough’s 58-yard game-winning field goal.

"Right now he’s a really balanced tight end that will put his nose in there but will also go out there and make some big plays for us,” said Deal.

Walker’s father, Ricardo Walker, was a defensive lineman on Auburn’s undefeated 1993 team. Being able to carry on the family legacy at Auburn meant a lot to the younger Walker.

“It's been great man, I'm really glad I made this move,” he said. “Just coming back, my pops played here, so this is like my second home. I'm glad I made this choice to come here.”