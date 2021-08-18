Revisiting 5 important storylines for Auburn's fall camp

Two weeks ago, I listed five critical storylines heading into fall camp. Here is how those have played out so far.

While we haven't seen a lot of practice, some answers are starting to form surrounding the depth charts, the team's strengths and weaknesses, and which players are ready to raise their game to another level.

AUBURN | The Tigers are close to two weeks into their 2021 fall camp, prepping for the Sept. 4 opener against Akron that marks the first game of the Bryan Harsin era on the Plains. With the beginning of any new tenure, many question marks are surrounding this Auburn team.

Competition for QB1

From everything we have seen and heard, Bo Nix's spot as the starter is still firmly in hand despite some miscues during the Tigers' first scrimmage. He has yet to take anything but first-team snaps during practice and looks crisp with his throws.

TJ Finley is looking pretty good as well, though. His size allows him to see over the offensive line and his deep ball, while not perfect every time, has a lot of oomph to it. So for the first time in a few years, Auburn has a quality backup at the position.

Who becomes the man in the trenches?

We have plenty from which to choose. There have been a few standouts along the defensive line that Derek Mason can count on on the field. First and foremost is Colby Wooden, who J.J. Pegues described as the alpha of the group. Tony Fair, the transfer from UAB, has quickly worked his way to the top of the depth chart at nose tackle.

The biggest surprise comes at EDGE with Derick Hall, T.D. Moultry, Eku Leota and Romello Height all excelling at times. In this past Saturday's scrimmage, it was apparent that this position could become a strength.

Where are you, wide receivers?

Harsin praised how the receivers took what they have been practicing into the scrimmage as being consistent with catching the ball. But, unfortunately, that's about all we know right now about this group.

Demetris Robertson likely starts the season at WR1 plainly due to his experience, but how long that lasts if Elijah Canion, Ja'Varrius Johnson and others can step up their game and prove reliable. The entire group has become better at high-pointing the ball, which they displayed at times in the scrimmage.