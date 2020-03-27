That leaves the Tigers with seven scholarship players returning for Pearl to begin to build his 2020-21 roster. Here’s a look at four of the seven:

Now, Bruce Pearl and his assistants must replace five seniors and probably a talented freshman, which includes all five starters and the sixth man, going into next season.

AUBURN | After replacing three seniors, a junior and a sophomore, which includes four of the five starters off a 30-win, Final Four team, Auburn won 25 games in a shortened 2019-20 season.

JAMAL JOHNSON

Jr., Wing, 6-4, 195

2019-20 Season: After sitting out last season following his transfer from Memphis, Johnson played in all 31 games off the bench leading Auburn with a .386 shooting average from the 3-point line. His production and eventually his minutes declined during the second half of the season, averaging 5.7 points against non-conference opponents and 1.8 points in 18 SEC games.

2020-21 Projection: Johnson would benefit from improved defense and ball handling going into next season. He’s probably not a candidate to start at this point but could develop into a more consistent and dangerous threat off the bench.

Pearl (Jan. 21): “I think we need to help get him more shots with better ball movement, guys trying to make plays, guys playing off two feet. Then also Jamal needs to make plays defensively. He’s got to be able to take charges and be in the right spots and be more physical and keep guys in front of him. That would help him play more and play better.”

JAVON FRANKLIN

Jr., Forward, 6-7, 218

2019-20 Season: Played in just five games off the bench after working to overcome a serious leg injury from his sophomore season in junior college. Franklin played nine minutes and didn’t register a point. He had an assist against Georgia Jan. 11, his final game of the season.

2020-21 Projection: Franklin is the biggest wildcard of the returning players. When fully healthy, he could be one of Auburn’s most athletic players and offer a lot of versatility. He could also be one of AU’s most important defenders at the forward position. He’s probably a piece off the bench, at least to start out next season. He’ll need to develop his 3-point shot to become a true stretch-4 in Pearl’s system.

Pearl (June 1): “Javon fills a lot of holes for us because of his size, athleticism and versatility. With three years of eligibility remaining, he has a chance to make a real impact on our program. He is a high-level athlete, defender and rebounder. We’ve had great success with players with that kind of size, speed and athleticism.”

ALLEN FLANIGAN

So., Wing, 6-5, 200

2019-20 Season: Flanigan became a key players off the bench as a true freshman and even started three SEC games. He averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds, scoring a career high 12 in a win over Georgia Jan. 11. Had nine points and five rebounds in Auburn’s win at Tennessee to close out the season. He’s strengths were penetrating and finishing at the rim and his defense. He shot just .143 from 3-point range.

2020-21 Projection: Flanigan has a chance to be a starting wing in 2020, especially if he can improve his 3-point shooting. He’s such a valuable defender and can rebound from the guard position, which is going to make it tough to keep him off the floor.

Pearl (Jan. 24): “Allen is going to be a really good player because he can get it downhill, he can make shots, and is a physical defender.”

TYRELL JONES

So., Point/Wing, 6-1, 170

2019-20 Season: Jones’ development was slowed after missing much of the preseason with a stress fracture in his leg. He played in 11 games off the bench, totaling three points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals against CSUN Nov. 15. He scored the final points of the season on a 3-pointer with 41 second left at Tennessee.

2020-21 Projection: This will be a big offseason for Jones with 5-star point guard Sharife Cooper scheduled to join the team this summer. Cooper is the probable starter but Jones’ development will determine how many minutes he can earn as a backup point or a wing. Either way, Jones could develop into one of AU’s best 3-point shooters. Like Franklin, he’s another wildcard going into next season.

Pearl (Aug. 16): “Fast, can really shoot it and he can play really quick. He’s got a great opportunity this year because he’s unlike — in other words he’s small, fast, quick and explosive. Jared was born a point guard. He was born to lead as a scoring point. Ty is probably more of a scorer that can play point than a point that can score.”

*** Stay tuned Monday for Part II featuring Devan Cambridge, Jaylin Williams and Babtunde Akingbola.