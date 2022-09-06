It's still early in Jeremiah Beaman's recruitment, but Auburn is looking to get ahead early and be a serious contender down the stretch. The Birmingham native and 2024 defensive lineman already has 15 offers and was at Auburn's first game of the season Saturday. "Very exciting," Beaman said of the visit. "Very huge crowd. The Tigers, they show up and show out."

Jeremiah Beaman (left) with Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh (right). (@jeremiah_beaman/Twitter)

Beaman received the Auburn offer in early May of this year, camped at Auburn in June, and when Sept. 1 rolled around, the Tigers were there. "Definitely showed me a lot of love," Beaman said. "Got a couple texts and a couple calls from Coach [Jimmy] Brumbaugh and [Darren] Uscher." Auburn is recruiting Beaman to play defensive tackle, although Beaman says he can play anywhere along the line. When watching Auburn's defense Saturday, he kept an eye on Jayson Jones, who Beaman has trained with and says is like a 'big brother' to him. Jones also speaks with Beaman about Auburn and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. "He tells me a lot," Beaman said. "How my work ethic is and how Coach Brumbaugh gets them, the type of things they work on and things like that. He helps me in my game, too. He looks at my film and tells me what I need to work on."