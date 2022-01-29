Return to Auburn 'incredible' for 2023 OT

"It was incredible," Keenum said of Junior Day. "It was a good visit. It was fun being able to get back down to Auburn with me and my family. Had a good time today.”

Koby Keenum , a 3-star offensive tackle from Florence, Alabama, was back on the Plains for Auburn's Junior Day on Saturday.

Keenum, along with other visitors, took in Auburn basketball's win over Oklahoma from Auburn Arena, which Keenum said was the highlight of the visit.

"That was a pretty cool atmosphere to be in and be a part of," Keenum said.

The offensive tackle, who's picked up 20 offers so far, talks mostly with head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive line coach Will Friend.

Today, they talked about where they see Keenum fitting in at Auburn.

"They see me as a center," Keenum said. "You know, we're just kind of still going on that process — wanting to come back and see me in the spring, and wants me to come back down and see them in the spring. It's going to be interesting to see how that all plays out."

With the multitude of offers and visits that Keenum has been on, his recruitment is still up in the air.

"I’m still wide open with my eyes and just kind of sitting back and seeing what things happen," Keenum said.