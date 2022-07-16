Return of K-Korner among renovations Thompson seeking

"I think that's an easy win for us," the coach said. "Whether it's seats on the monster … We built the batting cage (in right field) with the intention of having seats on top of it."

Yes, it is an excellent place to manage, play and watch the nation's favorite pastime, but like his roster and managerial skills, Thompson is always looking for ways to improve it. That begins with taking advantage of the revenue opportunities that Plainsman presents.

Butch Thompson loves Plainsman Park. According to the Auburn coach, many coaches in the SEC also enjoy managing in the home of the Tigers. It is an intimate setting, with the dugouts being close to home plate and features taken from legendary places such as Camden Yards and Fenway Park accenting the surroundings.

That batting cage in right has been controversial since it eliminated the popular "K-Korner," a spot where fans loved to congregate, tailgate and heckle the opposing bullpen and right fielder. However, with plans for renovations hoping to be approved soon, that attraction could return to the stadium along with other upgrades that will make Plainsman even more attractive but keep the intimacy simultaneously.

"There's an architectural and an appealing feel of this ballpark that doesn't feel like those aluminum cans," Thompson said. "I don't think we're trying to build to have 10,000 seats, but I think we are trying to give different options."

One prominent option is the addition of suites, something the 25-year-old park lacks that most SEC schools offer. It's another piece of revenue that the program is missing and, as Thompson explains, is an easy fix without blowing the stadium entirely up. His vision is to make it look MLB-caliber on the outside while still having the collegiate feel inside.

"I really am interested in a facade down Donahue (Drive)," Thompson said. "I would love for a 14, 15-year-old player that's looking and touring campuses and came to visit with the coaches to take a turn at that red light, come down Donahue and feel like they're driving by a major league stadium."

The program is already competing at the highest levels. Plainsman Park will become even more of a gem if Thompson gets his wishes.