The NCAA voted to approve voluntary athletic activities and workouts for football, men's basketball and women's basketball athletes, beginning June 1 and ending June 30, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

It's possible some of Auburn's student-athletes will return to campus for some form of team operations soon.

The NCAA had previously restricted such operations through the end of May over concerns about the nation-wide spread of COVID-19.

Rulings from the NCAA for other sports will be made soon, and possibly as early as next week, Yahoo! Sports's Pete Thamel said.

Student-athletes' return to campus and to team facilities will have to coincide with government mandates from individual states. It will be easier for some schools than others.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters last month that he and his staff had been planning through a number of scenarios for student-athletes returning to campus, one of which was for June 1.

"Yeah, what we've done is we've come up with, really, different four scenarios... June 1, June 15, July 1, July 15," Malzahn said. "We have those four scenarios ready to go. So if we're told tomorrow, 'Hey, we're going to start this time,' we'll have those kind of ready. Now at the same time, we'll need to adjust.

"Everybody will be able to adjust... we'll see what kind of shape these guys come in and how much time they need with (Ryan) Russell before we can even start some type of on-field thing. So, we're going to be flexible. Staying positive is very, very important through this. And then hit the ground running when we're able to get back."

The SEC is expected to vote on whether to allow conference-wide returns to team activities this week.

Voluntary team activities are not allowed to be supervised or run by coaches, though strength and conditioning staffers can be involved. Coaches will still be allowed to virtually instruct players for eight hours a week through June 30.