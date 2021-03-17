 AuburnSports - Report: Jamal Johnson transferring
Report: Jamal Johnson transferring

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff

Auburn has another backcourt player on the move.

Jamal Johnson, a junior in 2020, will be entering the transfer portal according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.


Jamal Johnson leaves Auburn after three years with the program. (Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)

Johnson arrived at Auburn in 2018 as a transfer from Memphis and redshirted the 2018-’19 season.

As a sophomore last year, Johnson averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

In 2020, though, Johnson took on a bigger role on and off the court. Johnson was the lone veteran on the roster. On the court, Johnson played a mix of being the sixth man and being in the starting lineup.

In the last few games, Johnson started playing point guard and was someone Bruce Pearl thought could be a potential point guard on next year’s roster.

Johnson averaged 9.4 points per game in 2020, shooting 36% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc.

With Justin Powell and Johnson now gone, Auburn has several scholarship spots open to continue looking for players out of the transfer portal.


