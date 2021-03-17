AuburnSports - Report: Jamal Johnson transferring

Report: Jamal Johnson transferring
Auburn has another backcourt player on the move.
Jamal Johnson, a junior in 2020, will be entering the transfer portal according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.
Johnson arrived at Auburn in 2018 as a transfer from Memphis and redshirted the 2018-’19 season.
As a sophomore last year, Johnson averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
In 2020, though, Johnson took on a bigger role on and off the court. Johnson was the lone veteran on the roster. On the court, Johnson played a mix of being the sixth man and being in the starting lineup.
In the last few games, Johnson started playing point guard and was someone Bruce Pearl thought could be a potential point guard on next year’s roster.
Johnson averaged 9.4 points per game in 2020, shooting 36% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc.
With Justin Powell and Johnson now gone, Auburn has several scholarship spots open to continue looking for players out of the transfer portal.
