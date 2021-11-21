Report Card: Grading Auburn's loss to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC | Auburn lost its third-straight game for the first time since 2012 and it was the second-straight loss to South Carolina for Auburn. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, but slowly saw it dwindle and finished the game scoring just three more points and losing 21-17. Grades from Saturday:

Shedrick Jackson gets tackled after a catch. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Quarterback: C- Bryan Harsin described T.J. Finley's first Auburn start as "solid." I'd about agree with that, but thought it was maybe a little worse. It was relatively average-to-below average, thus, a C-. Finley finished 17-of-32 with 188 yards and a touchdown. Things weren't made easier on Finley with top receiver Kobe Hudson out, but Shedrick Jackson stepped up and had a career day to help the cause. Finley was also given ample time in the pocket for most of the game. Not the best game out of Finley, but it wasn't anything horrendous.

Running Backs: A+ Tank Bigsby was a man on a mission on Saturday. He carried the ball 22 times for 164 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and added a touchdown. Bigsby had five carries go for 10-plus yards. The only issue with the running backs was that they didn't get the ball enough — which is not their fault and won't negatively impact their grade. Bigsby carried the ball twice in the second quarter and three times in the fourth quarter. That number has got to be higher. He was dominating the game, stop going away from him.

Wide Receivers: C+ Shedrick Jackson managed to put together a career-high in both receptions (seven) and yards (111) but it was a quiet game from the receivers outside of him. Ja'Varrius Johnson caught three passes for 27 yards and Demetris Robertson caught three for 18 yards. The only other receiver to catch a pass was Malcolm Johnson Jr. who caught a screen that went for -3 yards. Jackson boosts the grade to above average, but it was about the same performance we've come to expect from the Auburn receivers.

Tight Ends: C John Samuel Shenker was targeted once as was Tyler Fromm. Neither tight end caught it and the Auburn tight ends were held without a reception for the first time all season. The group was okay in blocking when used. They'll just get a perfectly average grade of C for the South Carolina game. They were on the field but didn't do a lot to impact the game.

Offensive Line: B+ Auburn's offensive line was surprisingly good against South Carolina. Granted, it's South Carolina, but still, it's Auburn's offensive line. Finley had a lot of time to sit in the pocket and running lanes were opened up for Bigsby. South Carolina finished the game with two tackles for loss and one sack.

Defensive Line: C- Auburn's defensive line finished with three sacks and five tackles for loss, but it also just didn't feel like a very dominant performance. Zaquandre White averaged 6.2 yards per carry and Kevin Harris averaged 4.8. No one really dominated the game against a bad South Carolina offensive line and I expected to see more.

Linebackers: C- It was a below-average game for the Auburn linebackers. Chandler Wooten had six tackles and Zakoby McClain had four, including a tackle for loss. One interesting development was seeing a decent amount of Cam Riley over on the edge. He finished the game with two tackles and wasn't anything crazy, but it was the most we've seen him all year.

Secondary: D+ It's not like Auburn's secondary got torched as South Carolina only passed for 157 yards, but it was how the Gamecocks did it. Jason Brown, who feels like the tenth quarterback for South Carolina this year, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. The group continues to struggle in coverage and getting torched for big plays or miscommunicating and having missed assignments. It's been an issue all season long that hasn't been resolved. Donovan Kaufman's interception in the first quarter was big and helped Auburn on a touchdown drive, though, so that boosts the grade.

Special Teams: F Another week, another F for the Auburn special teams. There was another penalty on a kickoff return. It's gotten to the point where it's more surprising when there's not a penalty. He's just a walk-on so it's hard to fault him, but Ben Patton missed a 25-yard field goal and also had a kickoff go out of bounds. He did hit a 37-yard field goal and made both his extra-point attempts, though. And again, he's just a backup walk-on kicker who probably never expected to be on the field starting a SEC game. And whether you think the ball touched Jaylin Simpson or not on the final punt, it shouldn't have happened to begin with. Demetris Robertson either needs to field that and fair catch it or wave everyone off and out of the area. Robertson has been bad as a punt returner all season and it feels like someone else should've taken over the job weeks ago.