Report Card: Grading Auburn's loss to Georgia

Auburn dropped its second game of the season on Saturday, by a final score of 34-10 to Georgia. Time to hand out the grades:

Bryan Harsin during pre-game. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback: B- Auburn needed more Bo Nix magic to pull off an upset against Georgia. Georgia's dominating defense never really gave Nix a chance. Nix finished the game 21-of-38 with 217 yards and an interception. The interception should be credited to Shaun Shivers. Nix hit Shivers in the hands, who then bobbled it up in the air and Nakobe Dean picked it off. And that was not the last drop. There were several drops from Shivers, drops from Demetris Robertson, John Samuel Shenker and others. Nix was not helped out in the slightest by his receiving corps. His performance wasn't outstanding, but it wasn't the reason Auburn lost.

Running Backs: D+ It's nearly impossible to run on Georgia's defense. It showed on Saturday. Tank Bigsby carried it 10 times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Jarquez Hunter went five times for 18 yards. Shivers carried it four times for 16 yards. The only big play was Bigsby's 6-yard touchdown run where he got stuffed inside, then bounced it outside for a score. As previously mentioned, Shivers dropped a few passes, including one that was the cause of Nix's interception and then a Georgia field goal. It's not entirely on the running backs, as the offensive line failed to generate holes to run through, but it was still not a good performance out of the group by any means.

Wide Receivers: F It was an inexcusable performance on Saturday. Drop after drop after drop. Kobe Hudson was the only receiver that put together a strong performance on Saturday, with five catches for 50 yards. Robertson caught four passes for 59 yards, but he dropped a couple of passes. Bryan Harsin has been saying it since the spring and it still rings true: This group needs to be better.

Tight Ends: C+ Three Auburn tight ends got involved in the passing game on Saturday, with Landen King catching two passes for 31 yards, Shenker catching a 20-yard pass and Luke Deal with a 9-yard reception. What really hurts the grade here was Shenker's misplay on the ball in the end zone on Auburn's first drive. Yes, Nix could've thrown the ball a little lower. It was a little high. But Shenker completely misplayed the ball and made it more difficult on himself, leading to a drop.

Offensive Line: D The Georgia defensive line imposed its will most of the day on Auburn's offensive line. The group couldn't create holes for the running backs to run through and didn't give Nix a ton of time to stay in the pocket. The Bulldogs combined for four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Defensive Line: C Auburn's defensive line did a decent job containing Georgia's running backs, then the Bulldogs started dominating later in the second half. Georgia ran for over 200 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry as a team. The defensive line was tired and it showed. The running game isn't all on the defensive line, with the linebackers also contributing to that, but the group still didn't look great out there. There were only three tackles for loss. Rushing the passer, Auburn had one sack from Eku Leota who continues to be strong in T.D. Moultry's absence. The only quarterback hurry came from safety Smoke Monday.

Linebackers: C+ Auburn's linebackers were about average to just a little above average on Saturday. Chandler Wooten had eight tackles and Zakoby McClain had three but neither one of them made any huge plays for the group. As I just talked about, the linebackers didn't do much to help stop Georgia's rushing attack in the second half.

Secondary: D+ It was not the best day for Auburn's secondary — and specifically Nehemiah Pritchett. Pritchett got burned a couple of times by Ladd McConkey, who had five receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Stetson Bennett finished the game 14-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylin Simpson made a couple of good plays, but overall it was not a stellar performance from Auburn's secondary.

Special Teams: A Nothing too crazy from the Auburn special teams.

Oscar Chapman had some strong punts and averaged 46 yards per attempt. Anders Carlson hit his lone field goal attempt from 24 yards out.