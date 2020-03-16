Report: Auburn shows interest in VT transfer Landers Nolley II
Bruce Pearl may be in the market for a young scoring wing from the ACC next season.
Auburn has shown interest in the recruitment of Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers. Nolley entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning.
The Tigers join a host of other programs who have reached out to Nolley since his departure from Virginia Tech, including SEC foes Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, among other national brands like Maryland and UConn.
The No. 49 player nationally in the 2018 class, Nolley redshirted his first season at Virginia Tech before leading the Hokies in scoring this past season at 15.5 points per game.
The 6-foot-7 wing from outside Atlanta was named ACC All-Freshman at season's end and received two votes for ACC Freshman of the Year. He earned the conference's freshman of the week honor five times during the season.
Nolley will have to sit one year at his next school unless he's granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA.
Nolley played both the 2-guard and small forward slots for Virginia Tech. He was the No. 8 small forward nationally in the 2018 class.
