Bruce Pearl may be in the market for a young scoring wing from the ACC next season.

Auburn has shown interest in the recruitment of Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers. Nolley entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning.

The Tigers join a host of other programs who have reached out to Nolley since his departure from Virginia Tech, including SEC foes Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, among other national brands like Maryland and UConn.