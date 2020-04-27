Bruce Pearl's Tigers will open their 2020-21 campaign in Auburn Arena against North Alabama on Nov. 10, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein said Monday morning.

Auburn is kicking off next season against an in-state foe.

The teams have met once before when Auburn won at home, 82-61 in 2015.

UNA went 13-17 last year, including an 8-8 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Auburn's other known nonconference matchups for 2020-21 include a road game at Washington as part of a home-and-home from two years ago, and a home game against South Alabama as part of a home-away-home agreement over three seasons.

Auburn will also compete in the 2020 Orlando Invitational over Thanksgiving week against a field including Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier.

