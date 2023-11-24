“It’s a legendary call. It’s a legendary play in college football history, let alone Auburn history,” said Thorne. “I do remember it. I remember thinking, ‘Holy Cow, I can’t believe that just happened.’ Obviously, that sticks with you. You see that, you’re not going to forget it.”

A decade after the Kick Six, the fifth-year junior will lead the Tigers onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium against No. 8 Alabama in the 88th Iron Bowl.

AUBURN | Payton Thorne was 12-years old when Chris Davis fielded a missed field goal deep in Auburn’s end zone and returned it 109 yards straight into the history books.

As the anniversary of the Kick Six approaches, it already holds a prominent seat at the table of the greatest moments in college football history.

Even if you weren’t there in person or didn’t see it live, even the videos and Rod Bramblett’s legendary call can evoke strong emotions.

“It was a moment I was like, I could only imagine people in-person and being in that moment, how they were feeling,” junior nickel Keionte Scott. “Being able to see it even now, you see videos get brought up again, you just feel the energy coming through the phone of the stadium.”

Auburn first-year coach Hugh Freeze was the Ole Miss coach at the time. His biggest memory was trying to get ahold of then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn on the phone.

“I do remember once I first saw it and found out, I couldn’t wait to call Gus and say, ‘Man, you’ve got to explain to me how in the world that felt.’ That’s got to be one of the all-time, maybe the all-time greatest finish in college football. It’s definitely top three, I would think. But man, what a finish that was,” said Freeze.

The 10th anniversary of the Kick Six is Nov. 30. Auburn will try to make some more history this Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

“I know the importance of this game and how much this means to, obviously us who are in it, but also the people that have grown up around it,” said Thorne. “I understand that and understand that’s a big responsibility. I’m excited to play my part in it and do everything I can to come home with a win.”