"The relationship I got with Coach (Wesley) McGriff and Coach (Zac) Etheridge," Peterson said about why Auburn's in the mix. "We’ve been locked in for a minute. I’m from Alabama, so that’s really like back home for me."

The 2024 defensive back currently at Westlake High in Atlanta dropped his final eight schools at the beginning of the month and Auburn made the cut. Although, following his spring visit to the Plains, it comes as no surprise.

Peterson's top eight schools are Auburn, North Carolina, UCF, Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virgina Tech and Texas A&M.

Three of those programs — Auburn, North Carolina and UCF — are the schools that Peterson knows will get an official visit from him. He'll take his official to UNC on June 23, but other than that, is still working to schedule the others.

Auburn's two secondary coaches, McGriff and Etheridge, have been leading the charge in the push for Peterson. He likes how the two operate together and work toward a common goal of making the secondary the best it can be.

"They develop, they’re hard on their DBs, but it’s just gonna make them better in the long run," Peterson said. "They’re really big on holding each other accountable. That’s a big thing. Everybody can hold each other accountable and that’s just gonna make each other better around the room, so that’s a big thing."

Another valuable insight that McGriff and Etheridge can provide is experience. The two coaches have been around the block when it comes to the Auburn experience.

"They’ve been there, done that, so they’re not gonna tell you nothing wrong in that aspect, being there, throughout the program," Peterson said. "They already know how they roll."