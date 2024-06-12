There's a few schools really sticking out to tight end Kaleb Edwards. He was on an official visit to one of them this week. The 6-foot-6 tight end out of El Dorado Hills, Calif., returned to Auburn for his official visit this week, his second-ever trip to the Plains. Joined by his father on the trip, it served as a nice refresher as to why Auburn's in his top schools. "It was great, been great," Edwards said. "Just loved getting with the coaches again, seeing a refresher of everything, it’s great."

Kaleb Edwards took his official visit to Auburn this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

This trip gave Edwards better insight into how tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua interacts with his players, which was important for him to see. "Seeing Coach Ben with the players more and how they treat them, their personability and how personal they are with the players," Edwards said. Edwards spent time with current Auburn tight end Micah Riley, who spoke about the opportunity at Auburn. Riley pointed out that after this season, Auburn will have two scholarship tight ends and Edwards could be a difference maker if he were to play at Auburn. Even though Auburn was one of his later offers, the Tigers' coaching staff has worked diligently to build that relationship up, especially Aigamaua. "It’s been great," Edwards said of his relationship with Aigamaua. "He was one of my later offers, but the relationship’s skyrocketed since then. He’s great, he’s a great coach. Knows a lot about football and super personable. Super caring, jokes around with the players, so it’s awesome." Edwards also met one-on-one with head coach Hugh Freeze during his official. "It was great, just chatting it up, getting to know him," Edwards said.