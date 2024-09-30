Hugh Freeze was asked about those during his Monday press conference and reeled off a pretty long list starting with the Tigers’ second drive of the game, which ended on the Sooner’s 1-yard line without any points.

"In the first half it could have easily been 24-7 at the half," said Freeze. "We get down to the one or two and had two shots from there and went with a package we’ve been working for several weeks. I truthfully regret not giving it to Jarquez (Hunter) down there at least once."

Freeze was also disappointed in how Auburn finished the first half. The Tigers had a first down at the OU 19-yard line with 37 second left, but used their final two timeouts after a sack and a 6-yard run by Hunter on the next two plays.

On 3rd and 10 with 18 seconds left, quarterback Payton Thorne completed a 6-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was tackled immediately, allowing the clock to keep running.

Auburn’s field goal unit rushed on the field in what’s called a mayday drill and Towns McGough got off a 31-yard attempt as time expired but it sailed wide left.

AU was bailed out by an illegal substitution penalty but McGough’s second attempt from 27 yards also sailed wide left, leaving more points on the board in the first half.

"I thought the offense did a good job to get us in field position to kick the field goal. I thought that was a really good drive," said Freeze. "It was a weird situation on play right before mayday, and we executed it very well. You didn’t really want to have to do that. The ball should have done to the end zone, but that really wasn’t Payton’s fault. I want to own everything that needs to be owned."