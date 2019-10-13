AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn was back in game-prep mode after a few much-needed days off. The Tigers held an extended practice Sunday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

“We came back and had a 14-period practice tonight,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. “It was raining and it was good to be out there and get used to a wet ball and things like that. We haven’t had a chance to do that much at all since fall camp started.



“I thought our guys had really positive energy. I think they were refreshed over the weekend and came back ready to practice tonight and that was a good sign. We have got a head start on our game plan preparing for Arkansas.”