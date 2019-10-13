Refreshed Auburn back at practice
AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn was back in game-prep mode after a few much-needed days off. The Tigers held an extended practice Sunday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Arkansas.
“We came back and had a 14-period practice tonight,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. “It was raining and it was good to be out there and get used to a wet ball and things like that. We haven’t had a chance to do that much at all since fall camp started.
“I thought our guys had really positive energy. I think they were refreshed over the weekend and came back ready to practice tonight and that was a good sign. We have got a head start on our game plan preparing for Arkansas.”
After a workout Thursday morning, the players got off Friday and Saturday and Sunday morning, about 72 hours to get refreshed and reset after six consecutive weeks of football.
“We just had extra time to prepare for our next opponent. This week, we got refreshed for that. There’s no injuries on this team. Everybody got healed up, so we’re just ready to play now,” said junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was able to make the short trip home to Trussville, Ala., this weekend.
“We have a tough schedule, you know, so any chance we get to just rest, I feel like is important.”
The bye week allowed Auburn to practice for 14 periods Sunday, 4-6 more than usual, with the focus strictly on the Razorbacks. Last week’s practices were mostly directed toward self-improvement and self-scouting.
“We were able to slow down tonight and really get some quality work in,” Malzahn said.
Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.