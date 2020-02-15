AUBURN | No. 8 Auburn has used a lot of difference lineups through the first three games, but the one thing that has been the most consistent is Judd Ward and Ryan Bliss at the top of the order. Ward hit for the cycle in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader while Bliss combined for four hits and five RBI as the Tigers are off a 3-0 start including a sweep of Illinois-Chicago Saturday at Plainsman Park. “It makes our job a lot easier,” said senior Rankin Woley, who leads the team with a .636 average batting in the sixth hole. “It’s a lot more stressful to pitch with guys on base. All of the pressure is on him. I think we’ve got a very dynamic offense this year with guys that can run. When we’re starting games with Judd and Bliss both getting on it puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”

Bliss has three doubles and six RBI in the first three games. (Matthew Shannon/Auburn athletics)

Ward is the third-ever AU player to hit for the cycle joining Clete Thomas in 2005 and Mailon Kent in 2000. He led off the game with a triple, had a single in the fourth, a solo home run in sixth and a double in the eighth as the Tigers won game one 18-1. He’s hitting .462 on the season with six runs scored, three doubles and two RBI. “It was definitely something special, especially when I got to second and seeing all of the Auburn fans cheering,” said Ward of hitting the cycle. Auburn won the nightcap 7-0, striking for four runs in the first including a two-run double by Steven Williams. Bliss, who had two hits including a sacrifice fly in the fourth, is batting .500 with five runs scored, three doubles and six RBI. “These first three games, watching Bliss and Judd Ward have at-bats and how they've come out and played. Three games don't tell us who we are yet, but those guys have been fun to watch,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. Auburn is hitting .359 as a team with 16 extra-base hits. Nine position players are hitting .300 or better and AU has combined for 37 hits and 10 walks. “We’ve been having good at-bats for about three weeks,” said Thompson. “Again, that two-strike mentality, Conor Davis get another two-strike sac fly to right field. We’re still having some of those good at-bats with two strikes, and that’s what excites me. I think your offense really gets going when it gets comfortable on the backend of the count.”