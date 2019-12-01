News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 14:47:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruits talk Iron Bowl, Vol. I

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn defeated No. 5 Alabama, 48-45, Saturday night and dozens of top recruits were in attendance to see it.Here’s what several of the recruits had to say about the game and the atmospher...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}