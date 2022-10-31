Recruits react to coaching change
Bryan Harsin is no longer the head football coach at Auburn.
Here's how some of the recruits are reacting, with at least one already announcing his decommitment.
This story will continue to be updated.
Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OL
The Lakeland, Fla., lineman announced on Twitter that he was de-commiting.
"Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open."
Clay Wedin, 2023 OL
"I knew this was a scenario that would likely happen. My commitment to Auburn will not change at all. I don’t like seeing someone lose their job but I know Coach Harsin will land on his feet and be just fine."
Ashley Williams, 2023 DE
"Coach Harsin and his staff of coaches have built a solid and meaningful relationship with me and my family. I don’t know who the replacement will be or if the new administration will be as willing to build that type of foundation with me. I really like Auburn but I am also open and excited to see what the future holds as well."
Jacorious Hart, 2023 CB
Does Harsin's departure affect Hart's commitment?
"It doesn’t, but it does depending on the new coaching staff."
Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR
"Really isn’t a shocker to me, that’s just how this business stuff goes. From here on out I’m still locked in with Auburn, but my options are open"
Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL