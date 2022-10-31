Bryan Harsin is no longer the head football coach at Auburn. Here's how some of the recruits are reacting, with at least one already announcing his decommitment. This story will continue to be updated.

Bryan Harsin was fired Monday, after compiling a 9-12 record in 21 games as head coach. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OL The Lakeland, Fla., lineman announced on Twitter that he was de-commiting. "Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open."

Clay Wedin, 2023 OL "I knew this was a scenario that would likely happen. My commitment to Auburn will not change at all. I don’t like seeing someone lose their job but I know Coach Harsin will land on his feet and be just fine."



Ashley Williams, 2023 DE "Coach Harsin and his staff of coaches have built a solid and meaningful relationship with me and my family. I don’t know who the replacement will be or if the new administration will be as willing to build that type of foundation with me. I really like Auburn but I am also open and excited to see what the future holds as well."

Jacorious Hart, 2023 CB Does Harsin's departure affect Hart's commitment? "It doesn’t, but it does depending on the new coaching staff."

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR "Really isn’t a shocker to me, that’s just how this business stuff goes. From here on out I’m still locked in with Auburn, but my options are open"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iYXJ0IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+YrPCfkYDwn5GAPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgREFRVUFZVklPVVMgU09S RVkgKEBkYXF1YXl2aW91cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kYXF1YXl2aW91cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NzEzMDM0MTkzMTgxNDkxMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL