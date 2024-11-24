Recruits react: Texas A&M

In its final home game of the 2024 season, Auburn battled Texas A&M through four overtimes and upset the No. 15 team in the country 43-41. What followed was chaos. Players, fans and recruits all rushed the field, celebrating the first SEC home victory for Auburn this season. Here's how Auburn commits and other recruits reacted to the win, along with what it was like for them to storm the field, in their own words.

Deuce Knight (Photo by Deuce Knight | Instagram)

ON THE GAME AND ENVIRONMENT From the commits Deuce Knight: "I loved it. Love seeing guys like Cam Coleman ball and KeAndre ball. it was crazy in Jordan Hare tonight. It was a fun time, it was great." Devin Williams: "It was insane, seeing everybody rush the field last minute. It was a crazy game down to the end." Antonio Coleman: "It was just an exciting environment. The recruits being around each other, it just brought a lot of intensity in all of it. I don't know how to explain it, it was crazy." Erick Smith: "That game was lit. Best game of the day. Best game Auburn's had all year." Jourdin Crawford: "It was very intense, we finally got us one that went our way." Tavaris Dice: "That was electric, that was crazy. Words can't even explain. That was a lot of energy in 30 seconds." Shadarius Toodle: "It feels great after coming off this tough season to get a win over a ranked team, it feels great...That's a 10/10, if I wasn't committed, I would have committed tonight." Derick Smith: "I feel like it was the best game I've ever seen. The atmosphere was going crazy. I just couldn't sit down. I was just hype, I had to stand up. It's something you had to watch." Hezekiah Harris: "Crazy atmosphere, crazy, game. I loved it though...It was breathtaking, the way he caught the pass in the end zone." Alvin Henderson: "We were sitting right there, I had a gut feeling that Auburn was really about to pull the game off...I've been waiting a whole season. Especially for them to knock A&M off, I already knew it was gonna happen. I could feel it before the game. The energy, the fans, the Auburn family. I could feel the whole vibe that Auburn was gonna win today." Kail Ellis: "It was awesome. Just seeing the boys fight. It was just amazing to see. That's a glimpse of what the teams of the future is gonna be like and respond to adversity. Especially against a top-25 team, a team that's won some big games this year, it's definitely a confidence booster for the guys coming back in the years to come." Wayne Henry: "It was a little intense, but I just knew the whole time that we were gonna get the [win]. Just stay calm and wait until the end of the game. The confidence they had, they stayed poised and fought through adversity, I just knew something was great to happen." Blake Woodby: "My coaches kept fighting, trusting their players, we got a [win]. I've never seen any type of atmosphere like that. The way we came out shooting in the first quarter, got punched back, came right back with a knockout punch at the end of the fourth, going to overtime, stuff like that. That was a great experience." Jakaleb Faulk: "Amazing night, we executed well, we did great." Malik Autry: "Amazing. This game day experience was by far, just to see everybody coming together, buying in together and getting a win, the fanbase and the seniors out there fighting together, it was great for sure." Tai Buster: "It was a crazy atmosphere. First game, loved it." Shamar Arnoux: "That game was definitely great, it felt good being in Auburn." Ryan Ghea: "Very crazy. I know we've been very close a few times. I was here for Alabama last year, so it was very close to have them finish through and get to go on the field, storm the field." Elijah Melendez: "It was a fun game, that was crazy." Jamichael Garrett: "Craziest game I've witnessed in my 16 years of life." Eric Winters: "Pretty electric, just watching those guys go at it."

From other recruits Na'eem Offord: That was a crazy game. Wildest Auburn game I've been to." Jaquez Wilkes: "It was insane. It was crazy, I love it here." Anthony Jones: "It was crazy, it was a great atmosphere, I loved it." Kaiden Prothro: "It was pretty crazy. Wild environment...It was awesome seeing them celebrate the win over Texas A&M, seeing the guys come together, so I thought it was pretty cool." Jireh Edwards: "It was a great game, great atmosphere, it was really like a movie." Tico Crittendon: "That was a great game. Night game's always electric, I love it." Evan Jacobson: "It was amazing, I was super surprised. the environment was amazing. Multiple overtimes, the fans were going crazy." Bryce Perry-Wright: "Fans storming the field, all that, it was a good time." Dorian Barney: "It was good, they fought hard. It was very interesting, come out with a [win] against a top-15 team."

ON RUSHING THE FIELD From the commits Antonio Coleman: "I've never rushed the field before, so it was something new. It was crazy, it was lit." Jourdin Crawford: "You already know I did. Besides the players, I was the first one on there. It was pretty fun, I know everybody was having fun, enjoying it." Tavaris Dice: "I was front row, I had to." Shadarius Toodle: "This was my first time rushing the field, I knew Auburn was gonna win this game." Alvin Henderson: I rushed the field, me, Deuce, all the recruits. We were happy about it, too. Deuce Knight: "You know I rushed, you know I got on the field. That just sums up everything about SEC ball. Anybody could beat anybody at anywhere, anytime and any place. That's the type of place you want to play at." Kail Ellis: "That was my first time being part of a field rush." Wayne Henry: "It was crazy. I can't wait until I'm making big plays and I'm winning. Just a great experience and I'm gonna keep going as long as I'm here." Blake Woodby: "Great experience, I've never got to rush the field at a game, ever in my life. I've been to every single visit you could possibly think of. that was a great experience, getting that [win]. Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, that's definitely something I like to see. Jakaleb Faulk: "I've never stormed the field before, that was a great feeling. I love it for the seniors and I love it for the team, they just did great today. I did not know where I was going, but I knew I was going somewhere. I just went out there and had fun, it was a first time experience and it was pretty cool." Malik Autry: "That was insane. First time ever doing it. It was an amazing feeling for all the commits just to get that feeling at the end, last home game for all of us, last game day visit, so it was just great." Tai Buster: "Crazy, I've never been a part of that so it was crazy." Shamar Arnoux: "It was good, it felt like a 40-yard dash. I sprinted." Ryan Ghea: "That was the first time I ever got to storm the field, so it was very cool. Got to go see some of the guys, say what's up, congratulate them and everything." Jamichael Garrett: "I think I was the first one on the field. I recorded on Snapchat, I was like 'Oh yeah, go time." Eric Winters: "Just being around the atmosphere was amazing."