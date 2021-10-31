Recruitment 'tightening up' for LSU DB commit

As soon as the news of Ed Orgeron departing after the season was announced, Auburn jumped on the opportunity. Several LSU commits and LSU targets are high on Auburn's board and now they're working hard to get them to commit to Auburn. One of the biggest ones is LSU cornerback commit JaDarian Rhym. Rhym was at the game on Saturday and is looking hard at Auburn. "It was crazy. The student section was rocking all game. It was just crazy," Rhym said.

JaDarian Rhym is a big target for Auburn. (Rivals.com)

Now that change is happening at LSU, change is happening in Rhym's recruitment, too. "Yeah, it’s tightening up," Rhym said after the game about his recruitment. "Because I had five schools and now I’m locking in with Auburn, LSU and Georgia. Them are the top three right now." Rhym met extensively with Auburn's coaches during his visit, including Zac Etheridge, Derek Mason and Bryan Harsin. The group is working hard to get Rhym to flip. "They was saying that they want me real bad and that when I come in they want me to compete and they was telling me that they can develop me and I’ll be part of a family," Rhym said.

Saturday's visit wasn't a one-and-done for his trips to Auburn, though. He's already locked in an official visit for the Iron Bowl. Rhym said he could definitely visualize himself at Auburn. "Auburn, it’s a great school," Rhym said.