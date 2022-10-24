There's much to love about high school football. Every week, more than 1,000,000 students nationwide suit up and play the game. Most won't play beyond high school. Few will be asked questions by reporters after a game. Most never will meet a college coach. Regardless, certain moments from the high school gridiron become frozen in time, simply as memories of what will eventually be known to them as the glory days.

Qua Russaw during a game against Pike Road. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

I saw it first-hand Thursday night when Carver-Montgomery defeated Pike Road 22-19 and claimed its first regional championship in eight years. The entire Carver team engaged in a frenzy as Pike Road missed a potentially equalizing field-goal attempt during the final minute of the fourth quarter. Among the celebrators were James Smith and Qua Russaw, two of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Alabama. They were not thinking of the programs pursuing them. Their upcoming visit to Alabama? Not even a fleeting notion. It was all about what their team had accomplished, which is a beautiful thing. "It's what I've been focused on," Smith said. "I haven't been focusing on college, I've been focusing on [winning the region] and [Carver]."

Smith and Russaw are both high on Auburn's board, but the Tigers will have to beat out some heavy hitters to land them. This isn't a one-or-the-other situation; this is a get-both-or-bust. They want to continue playing together. They recently took official visits to Florida and Alabama on consecutive weekends — the two programs I consider Auburn's biggest threats. Alabama probably is the favorite with the Gators and the Tigers trailing closer than others. Auburn's best pitch will be the chance to see the field early and the opportunities On To Victory can provide. This week's game against Arkansas is the last game the two are planning to attend at Auburn.

I saw the final regular-season home game for Loachapoka's JC Hart on Friday night. He didn't play much because the Indians have clinched home-field advantage for at least the first playoff game of the season. Before the game, one of the most heart-touching moments I've seen occurred. Two boys took the field with Loachapoka's seniors as honorary team captains. They were the sons of the late Jeff Klein, who was a coach at Loachapoka and played quarterback at Auburn from 1999-2001.

Auburn had a bye week and subsequently saw its coaching staff hit the road as a whole for truly the first time of the season. That really needs to happen every week and not just the bye week if Auburn wants to have any chance of keeping up with its fellow SEC powerhouses in recruiting. Bryan Harsin and Zac Etheridge didn't zero in on one specific player during their trip to Langston Hughes in suburban Atlanta. No, they were on hand to watch an entire group of players. Auburn already has safety Terrance Love committed, but the program continues to push for tight end Jelani Thurman, defensive lineman Joshua Horton and offensive lineman Bo Hughley to flip from their respective schools. Auburn is also pursuing the Panthers' quarterback, Air Noland, who is in the 2024 class.

Offensive line coach Will Friend was in Buford, Ga., to keep an eye on LSU offensive line commit Paul Mubenga. The 6-foot-4 lineman was on campus for the Penn State game on Sept. 17 after Auburn began pushing harder for Mubenga to flip. Auburn likes Mubenga at guard. He likes Auburn, too. Mubenga could be one to watch if the Tigers can manage to get him on campus another time or two.