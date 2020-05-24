While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class, and up next is No. 23 Auburn .

“Auburn’s slow start to its 2021 class took a quick turn in the past week. The Tigers doubled the number of commitments, going from four to eight in a span of 72 hours. A major emphasis for this class will be offensive linemen and Auburn already has three committed, all listed over 6-foot-7. That includes two from Trinity Catholic (Fla.), Caleb Johnson and Garner Langlo, who both committed last Friday, as well as massive tackle J’Marion Gooch from Tennessee.

"Auburn is among the top schools for other offensive line recruits, including two five-star tackles in Amarius Mims and Tommy Brockermeyer, as well as four-star tackle Terrence Ferguson and four-star guard Jayden Roberts. New offensive line coach Jack Bicknell isn’t wasting time in making his mark at Auburn.

"The same can be said about new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who recruits the state of Texas for Auburn. Morris went into Texas last week and got the No. 1 quarterback on his board, Davis. It was a big commitment and one that could have a major effect on Auburn’s offensive class moving forward.

"Fellow recruits, specifically top skill-position players, are sure to follow. Davis’ commitment will only help in attracting wide receivers and tight ends, two important positions for Auburn in 2021.

"Auburn also is in on several top defensive recruits, guys like Williams, Mondon, McKinstry and four-star linebacker Ian Jackson. Auburn might have gotten off to a slow start, but it has positioned itself for a fast finish.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com