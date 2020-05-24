Recruiting Snapshot: Auburn Tigers
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class, and up next is No. 23 Auburn.
AUBURN
Current rank: No. 23
Number of commits: 8
Top commits: Four-star DT Lee Hunter (No. 52 overall), four-star RB Armani Goodwin (No. 143), four-star QB Dematrius Davis (No. 144 overall)
Top targets: Four-star DB Ga’Quincy McKinstry (No. 48 overall), Four-star LB Smael Mondon (No. 85), Jeremiah Williams (No. 227)
LOCAL REACTION
“Auburn’s slow start to its 2021 class took a quick turn in the past week. The Tigers doubled the number of commitments, going from four to eight in a span of 72 hours. A major emphasis for this class will be offensive linemen and Auburn already has three committed, all listed over 6-foot-7. That includes two from Trinity Catholic (Fla.), Caleb Johnson and Garner Langlo, who both committed last Friday, as well as massive tackle J’Marion Gooch from Tennessee.
"Auburn is among the top schools for other offensive line recruits, including two five-star tackles in Amarius Mims and Tommy Brockermeyer, as well as four-star tackle Terrence Ferguson and four-star guard Jayden Roberts. New offensive line coach Jack Bicknell isn’t wasting time in making his mark at Auburn.
"The same can be said about new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who recruits the state of Texas for Auburn. Morris went into Texas last week and got the No. 1 quarterback on his board, Davis. It was a big commitment and one that could have a major effect on Auburn’s offensive class moving forward.
"Fellow recruits, specifically top skill-position players, are sure to follow. Davis’ commitment will only help in attracting wide receivers and tight ends, two important positions for Auburn in 2021.
"Auburn also is in on several top defensive recruits, guys like Williams, Mondon, McKinstry and four-star linebacker Ian Jackson. Auburn might have gotten off to a slow start, but it has positioned itself for a fast finish.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com
NATIONAL REACTION
“Auburn started off in its home state with early commits from Godwin and Hunter, but have since added half a dozen out-of-state commits. The Tigers are on the rise this spring. Over the last 10 days, Auburn has added four commits, with Davis, one of the top signal callers in this class, leading the way. There are more to come.
“Auburn hopes to continue success in its home state. Targets Dylan Brooks and Trinity Bell have committed to Tennessee this spring, but there are still some major in-state targets out there. Williams is listed as a top target, and he is one I expect to rise up the rankings this fall. McKinstry has been linked to Auburn for a couple of years being former teammates wtih Bo Nix at Pinson Valley. The two are still very close. Auburn is in hot pursuit of both.
“When Auburn has success in recruiting, the Tigers pull top talent from Florida and Georgia. They have four commits from the Sunshine State, and will add more, but have yet to pull their first this cycle from Georgia. Who could they land from the Peach State? There is a list, like Mondon who is listed above, but what about offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, cornerback Nyland Green and Mims? They are in it for all three.
“It is still fairly early and Auburn is in some battles for top talent throughout the South as well as the Midlands area. You can expect Auburn to pull a surprise or two in this class, and when you have a guy like Travis “T-Will” Williams leading the way on the recruiting trail, good things usually happen on The Plains.” — Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst