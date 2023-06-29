Welcome to the recruiting dead period. Until July 25, recruits are prohibited from visiting institutions and making in-person contact with coaches and staff members. Still, it's a busy time full of commitments, so let's break it down position by position. We'll start with current commits and then shift to some of the Tigers' top targets and the latest in their recruitments.

Cam Coleman is one of the highest names on Auburn's recruiting board. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

QUARTERBACK Committed: Walker White Notable Targets: None The four-star Arkansas quarterback picked Auburn over Clemson and Baylor back in February and hasn't looked back. Since his commitment, White has been a persistent recruiter for other Auburn targets. He's made multiple trips to campus to spend time with other recruits while they visit, keeping in touch and pushing for them to join him at Auburn. White's the guy for Hugh Freeze and Co., who seem content on one quarterback in the 2024 class.

RUNNING BACK Committed: J'Marion Burnette Notable Targets: Daniel Hill Auburn landed the talented in-state running back Burnette in March and another back wouldn't hurt. The Tigers are known for their one-two punch in the backfield and an option is Mississippi native Daniel Hill. He took an official visit to Auburn earlier this month, his first trip to the Plains. Originally, Hill was planning to have a decision by the end of the summer, but that's looking less likely following his visits. Other schools that Hill visited in June include Alabama and South Carolina.

WIDE RECEIVER Committed: Bryce Cain Notable Targets: Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Mario Craver, Malcolm Simmons During one of the Tigers' many elite camps this June, they made a huge push for Mobile native Bryce Cain and landed him several days later, as the first receiver in the 2024 class. Coleman and Thompson are the most enticing names remaining on the list, with Auburn pushing hard for each during their official visits in June. It's between Alabama and Auburn for Thompson, who's still committed to the Tide, while Coleman has a while before his decision. Clay-Chalkville receiver Mario Craver is another name to watch, but Florida might be the school to beat at the moment. Meanwhile, Auburn's message to Malcolm Simmons has been 'be patient.'

TIGHT END Committed: Martavious Collins Notable Targets: Caleb Odom Landing former Alabama commit Martavious Collins in April was a big step in getting playmakers around White, especially since Collins has shut down his recruitment. It should be noted that Auburn made a push for Carrollton tight end Caleb Odom, but a recent Instagram post indicates that the Tigers are now out of the race.