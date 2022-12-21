Auburn picked up a pair of defensive commits during the weekend, but the Tigers still are aiming high in an effort to strengthen its roster on that side of the ball. Several in-state targets remain uncommitted while others are in play despite long-time commitments. Who are Auburn's primary targets? What are the best smash-and-grab scenarios? Let's take a look:

Keldric Faulk is one of Auburn's most sought-after targets. (Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE Committed: Wilky Denaud, Brenton Williams, Darron Reed, Stephen Johnson, Elijah McAllister, Quientrail Jamison-Travis Class of 2023: James Smith, Qua Russaw, Keldric Faulk Transfer: Trace Ford Auburn has four defensive lineman committed to its 2023 class, three of them were on campus this weekend. Wilky Denaud, Darron Reed returned while Stephen Johnson made his first visit and committed soon afterward. Carver-Montgomery tackle James Smith visited this weekend while his teammate and other part of the alleged package deal, end Qua Russaw, stayed behind in the Capital City. Auburn has worked diligently during the past six weeks to make inroads with both players, though Alabama has been the presumed leader here for a while. Another top-10 player in the state is Highland Home, Ala., native Keldric Faulk. He's been committed to Florida State since July, but the Tigers have been pushing for a flip for months. In the transfer portal is Trace Ford, an Oklahoma State transfer who was seriously impressed by his visit to Auburn last weekend. He provides experience at the edge position, where the Tigers are losing nearly all their depth. It's down to Auburn, Oklahoma, SMU and USC for Ford.

CORNERBACK Committed: Colton Hood, JC Hart Class of 2023: Tony Mitchell, Kayin Lee, Braeden Marshall, Tyler Scott Transfer: None There are some big names that Hugh Freeze is still working to flip from other schools. He's already snatched Colton Hood away from Michigan State, but has three more smash-and-grab scenarios on his mind — Tony Mitchell (Alabama), Kayin Lee (Ohio State) and Braeden Marshall (UCF). Auburn also covets Tyler Scott, who currently is uncommitted. If Auburn could snag a commitment or flip from any one or two of the four, that's a big win for Freeze. Mitchell and Lee are the most sought-after corners in the group, but Marshall recently was offered and that move generated some reciprocal interest.

LINEBACKER Committed: None Class of 2023: Bryan Longwell Transfer: Daniel Martin Auburn is returning seven linebackers next season yet still is looking to add at least one before next season. Bryan Longwell is out of the Lipscomb Academy in Nashville and won't make his decision until the new year rolls in. Auburn is one of his top schools. In the transfer portal is Garrett Morris, an Auburn native who started all 10 games last season at Penn. He could be a name to watch going forward; he picked up an offer recently. Daniel Martin is one of the top names at linebacker that remain uncommitted in the transfer portal. Auburn might reach out to the former Vanderbilt player, who was rated as the No. 34 player in Georgia in the 2022 class. He's a Marietta, Ga., native, and we've seen Freeze and company have recent success in recruiting the Peach State.