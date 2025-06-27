Recruiting board reset: Running back

Auburn got a big win Thursday with quarterback Peyton Falzone flipping from Penn State. The Tigers have also seen some other offensive targets commit elsewhere in recent days. With two running back targets coming off the board this week, it's time to hit the reset button on where things stand and what could be next at the position.

(Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

BREAKING IT DOWN The Tigers signed two running backs in the 2025 class with Alvin Henderson and Omar Mason, while also adding UConn transfer Durrell Robinson, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining, out of the portal. Jeremiah Cobb will have one season of eligibility left after this fall, so there's not a dire need to sign an elite back this class — and it's looking more and more like the Tigers may not. Eric Perry is the lone running back in the 2026 class, committing earlier this month after his official visit.

WHO'S OFF THE BOARD Jae Lamar was a massive target for the Tigers, but he committed to Georgia this week. The No. 1 running back in the country, Ezavier Crowell, pledged to Alabama Thursday night. Two elite running backs come off the board, and while Auburn was in the group of finalists, there was never a great feeling that it would land either of the two.

WHAT'S NEXT? Five-star Derrek Cooper was the other big name that took an official visit this summer to Auburn, but the Tigers are out of the race in this one. Miami is the favorite right now to land Cooper, who will announce decision on July 12. If Auburn goes 0-for-3 for the elite backs, which is looking likely, expect some new targets to pop up throughout the fall as senior seasons progress.