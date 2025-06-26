Recruiting board reset: Linebacker

Auburn once had two linebackers committed in the 2026 class. Neither of which remain in the class. Jamichael Garrett backed off his pledge earlier this month in a move that had been anticipated for a while — Auburn and Garrett were going in separate directions. The big blow, however, was when longtime commit Shadarius Toodle flipped to Georgia. Who's remaining on the linebacker board? Where does Auburn sit with them? Let's take a look.

Adam Balogoun-Ali is a high priority LB target for Auburn. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Auburn was the first program to host Adam Balogoun-Ali on an official visit earlier this spring, as the four-star from West Palm Beach, Fla., is getting closer to a decision. He'll announce July 6 between Auburn, Kentucky and Missouri, all of which hosted him on an official visit this summer. Auburn appears to be in a good spot with Balogoun-Ali, as DJ Durkin's made him feel like a priority throughout this process.

Texas A&M and Miami have been listed as the top two schools for Jaquez Wilkes, he told Rivals Wednesday. However, Auburn made a strong impression during his official and the Tigers could still win out in the long run. There's a lot to like about Auburn for Wilkes. He likes how consistent the Tigers have been in his recruitment, the intensity that Durkin brings and how close it is to home. Expect Auburn to put on the full court press for Wilkes this summer.

Mississippi native TJ White took his official visit to Auburn in late May and into June, with Durkin the main thing sticking out to White. He'll make his decision July 1, and while Auburn is in his top four finalists, all signs are pointing to Tennessee in this one.

Anthony Davis is down to Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Ole Miss. He's taken official visits to all five and no program has hosted him more than Auburn. With Shadarius Toodle's departure from the class and the Tigers looking to take two or three linebackers this cycle, Auburn could definitely make a stronger push heading into the rest of summer.

