Over the last several days, Auburn's seen some top targets at crucial positions commit elsewhere. Running back Alvin Henderson committed to Penn State Thursday and quarterback Husan Longstreet committed to Texas A&M Sunday. These are two recruiting battles that Auburn finished second in, so what's the next step? It's back to the drawing board for the backfield.

Well, not back to the drawing board completely. Auburn will continue to keep pressure on Henderson and Longstreet, but now the attention to some other targets will heat up.

Let's start at the running back position, where Ousmane Kromah now assumes the No. 1 position of uncommitted backs that Auburn likes. Kromah's mentioned several SEC programs that stick out to him the most and has official visits set up with Georgia and Florida for the summer.

Auburn hosted another bigger back this spring in Shekai Mills-Knight, who's fresh off visits to Miami, Tennessee and Alabama. Aside from those three programs, Auburn is considered to be in the mix with Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and several others. Official visits to Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State have all been set up, but Auburn could begin to make a stronger push. There are some other targets in the latest AuburnSports.com Hot Board that I expect Auburn to amp up its recruitment of, but Kromah and Mills-Knight are the most notable at this moment.

Meanwhile, with Longstreet now pledged to Texas A&M, Auburn may turn up the pressure on two other flip targets.

Julian Lewis is the big name, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class is still open to taking visits despite his USC commitment. Right now, four programs are set to host him on official visits this June. Georgia will get him the first weekend, USC the second weekend, Auburn the third weekend and Colorado the final weekend of the month. Things could get interesting in this one, as USC tries to hold onto its prized five-star, while the other three programs work to complete a massive flip.