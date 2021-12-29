Record-setting season

“I’d rather had no catches and we’d got the win, but that is a great honor looking back on the season and all the hard work that was put into it,” said Shenker. “It’s an awesome honor and I’m happy to hold it now. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

Shenker had five receptions for 54 yards in a 17-13 loss to No. 20 Houston in the Birmingham Bowl, setting Auburn single-season records for catches and yards for a tight end.

BIRMINGHAM | It’s not the outcome John Samuel Shenker or anyone associated with Auburn wanted Tuesday, but that doesn’t change what was a historical season.

Shenker finished the season with 33 receptions for 413 yards, surpassing Fred Baxter and Robert Johnson in receptions and Baxter in yards for a single season at AU.

His 41-yard reception in the third quarter was a career-best and set up AU’s lone touchdown of the game.

The senior has also moved up AU’s career numbers among tight ends, ranking seventh with 48 receptions and fifth with 571 yards.

It’s been a long road for Shenker, who saw Auburn’s tight ends go from averaging seven catches per season over his first three years before combining for 55 this season, the first under Bryan Harsin.

“It helps with recruiting showing these guys we’ll throw to the tight ends,” said Shenker. “And it just opens up your offense as a whole and you have to guard four guys instead of three on routes. So I think that brings a huge versatile offensive piece to it.

"That’s something that we’ve wanted to do ever since I’ve been here. Finally getting the opportunity is a lot of fun.”