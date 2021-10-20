Record-setting pace

With 6,445 yards, Nix passes Dameyune Craig and Pat Sullivan and only trails Brandon Cox (6,959), Jason Campbell (7,299) and Stan White (8,016).

The junior quarterback threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-23 win at No. 19 Arkansas to move up to fourth in career passing.

AUBURN | Bo Nix is well on his way to setting a number of Auburn records.

If Nix averages 261 yards over AU’s final five games plus a bowl, he’ll end his junior season as the Tigers’ all-time leading passer.

“I came in with him. He’s a great guy. He really loves football. He hates losing. He's a competitor,” said junior edge Derick Hall. “He knows what it means to be an Auburn man. He knows what it means to be a quarterback at Auburn. He loves Auburn, he wants to win, and that's showing up in the last three weeks. He's going to keep growing and keep getting better.”

Nix is also second in career passing attempts with 945, third in career pass completions with 559 and tied for sixth in career touchdown passes with 36. He needs 287 attempts and 101 completion to surpass White, who set the records from 1990-93.

Sullivan still holds the AU record with 53 touchdown passes from 1969-71. Behind Sullivan are Campbell (45), Cox (42), White (40), Craig (39), and Nix and Jarrett Stidham (36).

Nix is also on pace to catch White in total offense, which combines rushing and passing yardage. Nix is currently third with 7,305 and trails only Campbell (7,606) and White (7,920)

Nix is sixth with 818 quarterback rushing yards. Phil Gargis had 1,884 from 1973-76 and Nick Marshall 1,866 from 2013-14. Nix is fifth with 31 consecutive quarterback starts. White leads with 45.

No. 19 Auburn returns to action Oct. 30 against No. 12 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.