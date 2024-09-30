"I enjoyed my time with the coaches," Fegans said. "Watched a great game yesterday even though it didn't end how we wanted it to. They played good."

It was a return to Auburn, where he's had been committed to since July 29.

Anquon Fegans took the first of his three scheduled official visits over the weekend.

The Rivals100 safety met with coaches, ate good food and watched Auburn play against Oklahoma. The Tigers dropped the game 27-21, but Fegans saw something out of the team that he hadn't seen yet."

"The defense played — that's the best I've seen them play all year," Fegans said. "I know they're off to a great stride."

One of the highlights of the defense was freshman safety Kaleb Harris, who had a career-best four tackles in the loss and a pass deflection. This isn't a shock to Fegans, who played with Harris in high school.

"That may be new to y'all, but I'm used to that," Fegans said. "That's what I expect from him and he expects things out of me. It wasn't a shocker."

What does seeing the young guys out there do for him?

"I mean it's giving me confidence, but I already had confidence coming in," Fegans said. "But it's definitely going to take the confidence out the roof."

As far as football goes, wins and losses from Auburn early on does not affect Fegans' commitment to the Tigers.

"It doesn't affect me because it's not about right now," Fegans said. "It's about the need because this is the last class that hasn't won over 6 games in a season. It's the building process."