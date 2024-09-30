PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Record 'doesn't affect' Rivals100 commitment

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Anquon Fegans took the first of his three scheduled official visits over the weekend.

It was a return to Auburn, where he's had been committed to since July 29.

"I enjoyed my time with the coaches," Fegans said. "Watched a great game yesterday even though it didn't end how we wanted it to. They played good."

Anquon Fegans visited Auburn over the weekend for his official.
Anquon Fegans visited Auburn over the weekend for his official. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
The Rivals100 safety met with coaches, ate good food and watched Auburn play against Oklahoma. The Tigers dropped the game 27-21, but Fegans saw something out of the team that he hadn't seen yet."

"The defense played — that's the best I've seen them play all year," Fegans said. "I know they're off to a great stride."

One of the highlights of the defense was freshman safety Kaleb Harris, who had a career-best four tackles in the loss and a pass deflection. This isn't a shock to Fegans, who played with Harris in high school.

"That may be new to y'all, but I'm used to that," Fegans said. "That's what I expect from him and he expects things out of me. It wasn't a shocker."

What does seeing the young guys out there do for him?

"I mean it's giving me confidence, but I already had confidence coming in," Fegans said. "But it's definitely going to take the confidence out the roof."

As far as football goes, wins and losses from Auburn early on does not affect Fegans' commitment to the Tigers.

"It doesn't affect me because it's not about right now," Fegans said. "It's about the need because this is the last class that hasn't won over 6 games in a season. It's the building process."

Fegans has two official visits still on the calendar. One to UCF (Nov. 2) and one to Alabama (Oct. 26). What's got him heading to Tuscaloosa next month?

"I didn't schedule it, my dad scheduled it," Fegans said. "So I don't know why."

The 6-foot-1 four-star "feels great" about his Auburn commitment and despite other teams' efforts to flip him, there's not much they can do.

"Nah. It's not going to change my mind," Fegans said.

