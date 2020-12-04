AuburnSports - Record-breaking night

Record-breaking night
AUBURN | Auburn couldn’t buy a 3-pointer Monday. Four days later, the Tigers set a school record from beyond the arc.
Auburn made 22 of 41 3-pointers in a 90-81 win over South Alabama to set a new school record and tie the SEC record. The Tigers, which made just 7 of 34 3-pointers in a 63-55 loss at UCF Monday, improve to 2-2 on the season.
"Well I thought they shared it, I thought they spaced it, the ball got inside out, thought they were looking for each other," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I thought that guys were in a ready-to-shoot mode. I didn’t think we took many bad shots ... our spacing and our offensive efficiency was off the charts.
"Look, 22 threes is an Auburn record and it ties an SEC record so we spread it, we shot it very well."
The Tigers’ previous school record was 21 against Coastal Carolina in 2016. They tied the SEC record set by Alabama in a 95-91 loss at Auburn in February.
Justin Powell led the way for the Tigers scoring a career-high 26 points on 7 of 9 3-pointers in his first college start. The freshman added four rebounds and nine assists, and made 5 of 6 free throws.
Allen Flanigan had 14 points, Jaylin Williams 13, Devan Cambridge 12 and JT Thor 10 as five Tigers finished in double figures. Flanigan was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, Williams 2 of 3, Cambridge 4 of 11 and Thor 2 of 4.
A total of seven Tigers made at least one 3-pointer including Chris Moore, who made his first career 3 and pulled down a career-high five rebounds.
"We had good plays for the zone and everybody was just feeling it at the beginning," said Cambridge. "We could have made a lot more, but you know, everybody was just shooting it. Everybody was on fire, so that was good."
Auburn held a 34-23 rebounding advantage, but had 18 turnovers, which USA converted into 18 points. The Jaguars held a 42-14 advantage on points in the paint.
"The problem is, we only had eight 2-point baskets and we only went to the foul line 14 times and we didn’t shoot a free throw until about 30 minutes of basketball so we’ve gotta pick up our physicality and our whole front line is young and we’ve gotta do a better job of getting them more touches and getting more physical play from them," Pearl said.
"They had some real good athletes and they turned some corners and I was not at all happy with our second-half defense."
Auburn returns to action Dec. 12 against Memphis at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.