AuburnSports - Record-breaking night

"Look, 22 threes is an Auburn record and it ties an SEC record so we spread it, we shot it very well."

"Well I thought they shared it, I thought they spaced it, the ball got inside out, thought they were looking for each other," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I thought that guys were in a ready-to-shoot mode. I didn’t think we took many bad shots ... our spacing and our offensive efficiency was off the charts.

Auburn made 22 of 41 3-pointers in a 90-81 win over South Alabama to set a new school record and tie the SEC record. The Tigers, which made just 7 of 34 3-pointers in a 63-55 loss at UCF Monday, improve to 2-2 on the season.

AUBURN | Auburn couldn’t buy a 3-pointer Monday. Four days later, the Tigers set a school record from beyond the arc.

The Tigers’ previous school record was 21 against Coastal Carolina in 2016. They tied the SEC record set by Alabama in a 95-91 loss at Auburn in February.

Justin Powell led the way for the Tigers scoring a career-high 26 points on 7 of 9 3-pointers in his first college start. The freshman added four rebounds and nine assists, and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Allen Flanigan had 14 points, Jaylin Williams 13, Devan Cambridge 12 and JT Thor 10 as five Tigers finished in double figures. Flanigan was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, Williams 2 of 3, Cambridge 4 of 11 and Thor 2 of 4.

A total of seven Tigers made at least one 3-pointer including Chris Moore, who made his first career 3 and pulled down a career-high five rebounds.

"We had good plays for the zone and everybody was just feeling it at the beginning," said Cambridge. "We could have made a lot more, but you know, everybody was just shooting it. Everybody was on fire, so that was good."

Auburn held a 34-23 rebounding advantage, but had 18 turnovers, which USA converted into 18 points. The Jaguars held a 42-14 advantage on points in the paint.

"The problem is, we only had eight 2-point baskets and we only went to the foul line 14 times and we didn’t shoot a free throw until about 30 minutes of basketball so we’ve gotta pick up our physicality and our whole front line is young and we’ve gotta do a better job of getting them more touches and getting more physical play from them," Pearl said.

"They had some real good athletes and they turned some corners and I was not at all happy with our second-half defense."

Auburn returns to action Dec. 12 against Memphis at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.