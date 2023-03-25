Within a week of being offered, Tristan Jernigan found himself on Auburn's campus. It was his first time visiting the Plains, getting an opportunity to see the new football facility, meet with coaches and even watch a practice. The visit went well for the 6-foot-2 linebacker out of Tupelo, Mississippi. "I really like the new facility because I know they just got it and they just got a new linebacker coach, Coach Aldridge," Jernigan said. "He’s a great coach, I saw him install some new plays today."

Seeing how Aldridge works in a practice is important for him, because it makes everything becomes genuine. "It helps me a lot," Jernigan said. "It shows me the atmosphere, what kind of love they show in person and not just on social media." Alongside practice, Jernigan also spoke with the coaching staff. "They was just telling me that they would love for me to play here, that I was looking good in the uniforms and stuff like that," he said.