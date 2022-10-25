Darien Mayo's recruitment is like a well-known movie franchise. “It’s been going great," Mayo said. "It’s been fast and furious. Just a lot of schools coming at you.” Over the past few weeks, Mayo has picked up offers from Miami, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Michigan and Auburn — bringing his total to 15. He feels as if things are just getting started, especially with the Auburn offer now in hand. “That was one that kind of started off, especially the big-time [offers]," Mayo said.

Darien Mayo is being recruited by Auburn, Virginia Tech, Virginia, USC and Ole Miss. (Rivals.com)

Edge coach Roc Bellantoni was the one to make the offer to Mayo. Although the relationship is just getting started, Mayo already has a good first impression of Bellantoni. "He’s a great guy, knows his stuff," Mayo said. "Really wants me to come to Auburn for the campus." Sure, Bellantoni wants Mayo to visit campus, but what about on Mayo's end? Is there any interest in visiting Auburn? "Of course, that’s a big-time school," He said. "Great history, I want to go down there for sure." With his season in full swing and playoffs approaching, Mayo will likely have to wait until the end of his season to visit Auburn.