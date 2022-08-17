Recent 2024 OL offer updates recruitment

Entering his junior year at Dillon High in Dillon, S.C., Josiah Thompson is already gaining attention from major programs. The 6-foot-7 offensive line prospect has accumulated 15 offers, with the latest one coming from Auburn. “It’s amazing seeing all these schools starting to get interest seeing me, seeing my potential," Thompson said. "Especially starting off my junior year. I’m getting a lot stronger, faster. Come senior year, It’s gonna be great."

Auburn offered 2024 OT Josiah Thompson on Monday.

Thompson announced Monday he'd picked up an offer from Auburn, following a phone call with offensive line coach Will Friend. It was the first interaction between the two, but certainly won't be the last. “Coach was really cool when I first talked to him," Thompson said. "I’m gonna start talking to him once a week so I can get that relationship building up.” He noted that Auburn is a school he's not incredibly familiar with, but is a place that he'd like to visit.