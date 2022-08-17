Recent 2024 OL offer updates recruitment
Entering his junior year at Dillon High in Dillon, S.C., Josiah Thompson is already gaining attention from major programs.
The 6-foot-7 offensive line prospect has accumulated 15 offers, with the latest one coming from Auburn.
“It’s amazing seeing all these schools starting to get interest seeing me, seeing my potential," Thompson said. "Especially starting off my junior year. I’m getting a lot stronger, faster. Come senior year, It’s gonna be great."
Thompson announced Monday he'd picked up an offer from Auburn, following a phone call with offensive line coach Will Friend. It was the first interaction between the two, but certainly won't be the last.
“Coach was really cool when I first talked to him," Thompson said. "I’m gonna start talking to him once a week so I can get that relationship building up.”
He noted that Auburn is a school he's not incredibly familiar with, but is a place that he'd like to visit.
Right now, Thompson says that Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan State and South Carolina are the schools pushing for him the hardest. While there are no early favorites for him and his recruitment is "more open," South Carolina is a program he's familiar with.
"I grew up watching many schools, but my family, they're South Carolina fans," Thompson said. "I watched South Carolina games with my family.”
Thompson looks to begin narrowing down schools in the near future, as he begins talking with his family about what he wants in a school.
"I’m looking for a second family, someone that will take care of me when I’m away from my family," he said. "Good coaching staff, relationships, engagements with the coaches.”
Thompson is rated the No. 2 player in South Carolina and the No. 151 prospect in the country.