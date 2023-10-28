"That's the group that, man, I'm probably the most excited for, to see them have the most success," Hugh Freeze said. "Obviously, we all get criticized sometimes, and as coaches, we sign up for it. Sometimes, when I'm describing our team, I think it's felt like we were down on that group."

The difference was apparent from the very start as Payton Thorne hit Shane Hooks for a 27-yard touchdown, capping a first drive that saw the quarterback complete 4-of-5 passes to three difference receivers, including Fair, who had back-to-back receptions.

AUBURN | Jay Fair said on Tuesday that during last year's losing streak, there were a bunch of "come to Jesus" meetings. While there might not be any of those with the new coaching staff, something must have been said in the receiver's room during the week as this group that has been much maligned broke out in a big way in the 27-13 victory over Mississippi State.

In total, Auburn receivers combined for 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. It was a massive contrast to last Saturday when only three receivers combined for three catches and 28 yards.

On the second drive of the game, Thorne found a wide-open Ja'Varrius Johnson and hit him in stride for a 45-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-3.

Through four SEC games heading into Saturday, Auburn receivers had just 26 total catches. So what was the difference against a tough Mississippi State defense? Rivaldo Fairweather, who had four catches for 31 yards himself, explained what he saw.

"I've seen a different side of the receivers today, and I told y'all that our receivers are going to step up and come up big," the tight end said. "And I trusted them. And it comes from in practice. We see the receivers make those plays, and the receivers went out there with confidence in running the routes and made the plays.

Fair led the receivers with three receptions, while Ja'Varrius Johnson finished with a team-high 59 receiving yards.

"It was good to get everybody involved," Payton Thorne said. "It helps those guys to feel like they're a part of the game. Guys feel like they're part of the game no matter what, but when you're a receiver, and you get the ball in your hands, it helps you in whatever mental way. It's good, and it's a credit to our guys for being in the right spot at the right time -- and getting open. It's good to see."



