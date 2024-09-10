The talented quartet totaled nine receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a smashing debut against Alabama A&M.

After making a big splash in game one, Auburn’s freshmen receivers combined for just three catches for 66 yards in a 21-14 loss to California with most of that production coming from Cam Coleman.

AUBURN | Perry Thompson was in for one play, Malcolm Simmons five and Bryce Cain none.

The rotation against the Bears mainly included senior KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who played 58 of the 62 snaps on offense, senior Robert Lewis, who played 39 snaps at slot, and Coleman, who played 56 snaps.

Lambert-Smith, who transferred from Penn State, had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. Lewis, a Georgia State transfer, added two receptions for 17 yards.

Coleman had 53 yards on two receptions but injured his shoulder late in the contest and is questionable for this week.

Both Sam Jackson V and Camden Brown also had limited snaps but didn’t record a catch,.

“When you get as few of possessions as we had, that's not really the ideal plan,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze of the shortened rotation. “I think we have others in Perry and Malcolm and Sam and Caleb that also can perform at a high level -- and Camden.

“We never got in any kind of rhythm to where we got in a good rotation with those guys. That is not the way we like to play a game, with just those three getting the majority of the snaps. It just was way too many three-and-outs, one-and-outs. Nobody was ever tired because we didn't have enough offensive snaps.”

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.