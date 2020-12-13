AuburnSports - Recapping Malzahn's time at Auburn

Malzahn was awarded the Broyles Award in 2010 for the best coordinator in college football.

With Cam Newton, the Tigers led the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, rushing offense, pass efficiency, first downs and third-down conversion rate.

Malzahn had the Auburn offense quickly improving, and in 2010, Auburn won the national championship.

The Gus Malzahn era began in 2008 when then-head coach Gene Chizik opted to hire him as the offensive coordinator.

Malzahn becomes head coach at Arkansas State (Dec. 13, 2011)

After a few successful seasons as offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn becomes the head coach at Arkansas State.

Malzahn didn’t stay at Arkansas State long, though, as Auburn came calling after just one year.

Malzahn named Auburn’s head coach (Dec. 4, 2012)

His first season as head coach at Auburn was unquestionably his best, helping lead Auburn to a National Championship appearance and finishing the season 12-2.

The season was highlighted with unfathomable moments like The Prayer at Jordan-Hare against Georgia and the Kick Six against Alabama just a few weeks later.

Malzahn was awarded the SEC Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and several other coach of the year awards for his 2013 season.

After his strong start out of the gate, Malzahn never reached those same heights again.

In Malzahn's next three seasons, Auburn went 8-5, 7-6 and 8-5.

2017 was the closest Auburn and Malzahn got to recapturing that 2013 magic, with the team going 10-4.

Led by Jarrett Stidham, Auburn got off to a slow start in 2017 with losses to Clemson in Week 2 and a second-half collapse at LSU in Week 7.

But a late-season surge with wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama gave Auburn an SEC West title and a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

In the SEC Championship game, Auburn fell to Georgia and wound up in the Peach Bowl, where they lost to UCF.

2018 wound up being another 8-5 season, capped off by a Music City Bowl victory.

With freshman quarterback Bo Nix in for 2019, Auburn finished 9-4 including an Iron Bowl victory but ending on an Outback Bowl loss.

Auburn went 6-4 in 2020 with losses to Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Malzahn out as Auburn head coach (Dec. 13, 2020)

On Sunday, Auburn opted to move on and go in another direction for head coach. The news came a day after Auburn’s 24-10 victory over Mississippi State.

Malzahn leaves Auburn with a 68-35 record, going 39-27 in SEC play during his eight years as Auburn’s head coach.

He finished with two double-digit win seasons, no losing seasons, an SEC championship, two SEC West championships and the National Championship appearance.

Auburn was 8-17 against Alabama, Georgia and LSU under Malzahn, however, the Tigers were 0-13 outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn went 2-5 in bowl games under Malzahn.



