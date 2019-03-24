A difficult series opener left Auburn frustrated at Mississippi State Friday night.

Everything fell into place for the Tigers after that.

Catcher Kendall Veach went 4-for-9 with two homers and seven RBIs to help guide Auburn to a 2-1 series victory in Starkville. The Tigers dropped the first game 7-5, but rebounded with a 7-4 win Saturday followed by a 9-0 drubbing Sunday afternoon.

Auburn now is 28-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.

The biggest storyline heading into the weekend was Auburn's pitching staff, which was forced to operate without ace Makayla Martin. The senior is expected to miss several weeks with an injury to her right (pitching) hand.

Ashlee Swindle earned a shutout Sunday — scattering five hits and a walk during the five-inning outing. That represented an important step forward after she conceded four runs in relief Friday.

Chardonnay Harris didn't have her best stuff as the Tigers' starter Saturday, but worked seven innings to limit the team's need for relief innings. In all, Auburn staff was charged with seven earned runs in 19 innings against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers' bats continued their loud ways largely due to Veach's powerful weekend and a 4-for-7 performance from first baseman Justus Perry. Third baseman Tannon Snow went 4-for-10 with a homer and two RBIs.

Eight different hitters drove home runs in Starkville.

Auburn resumes play Wednesday with a doubleheader at Kennesaw State. The Tigers will play host to Georgia next weekend — a team that has opened 1-5 in conference play and was swept at home by LSU this weekend.