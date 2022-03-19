Rebels take series

Ole Miss scored 11 runs, eight earned, off Bright and Burkhalter in a decisive 15-2 win at Plainsman Park.

The Auburn pitchers were a combined 4-0 allowing just four earned runs in 34.2 innings coming into Saturday’s rubber game against No. 1 Ole Miss.

AUBURN | Trace Bright and Blake Burkhalter had been money all season.

“Our best statistical pitcher and our second-best statistical pitcher, we run both of them out there and felt good going into the ballgame … but they left no doubt today,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

“We feel like we threw our best at them … and you still get a lopsided score. Our at-bats deteriorated as the game went on. Really, no facet in the ballgame did we get anything going.”

Auburn, which lost Thursday’s game 13-6 and won 19-5 Friday, falls to 14-6 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

Bright (2-1) took the loss allowing six runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. Burkhalter allowed five runs on five hits in just 0.2 innings.

Tommy Sheehan held Ole Miss to three runs in 2.2 innings and Jordan Armstrong a run in 1.1 innings.

Auburn’s two runs came on an RBI single by Ryan Dyal in the third inning and an RBI single by Kason Howell in the sixth. Howell and Blake Rambusch had two hits apiece.

Auburn plays South Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before returning to conference play with a three-game series at Texas A&M beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m.