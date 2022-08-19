Ready for one last ride

AUBURN | Brandon Council wasn't expecting to be at Auburn this long. Yet here he is for his third season as a Tiger after three years at Akron. “I really thought 2020 was going to be it for me. Then I had the setbacks with the injuries, but you know, God has a plan for everybody and I’m grateful for the path I’m on right now,” said Council.

Council is determined to finish his college career with a big season. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

That path includes a potential starting position this fall. Council is working at both guard positions along with center, which shouldn’t be a problem for a player that has played all five positions on the offensive line in his career. He started at right tackle for AU last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Council sat out spring practice rehabbing from surgery before being released for summer workouts. “He really worked hard this summer,” said offensive line coach Will Friend last week. “He's had a pretty good last couple of days.” Council says he’s the healthiest he’s been since he arrived at AU. He’s part of a veteran offensive line that returns eight players with a combined 121 starts between them. It’s a group that’s determined to go out on a high note. “Since we’ve been playing together for a while, our biggest thing is effort and finish,” said Council. “We’re going to stay on blocks until the end of the whistle; don’t let nobody shed off. Just be nasty. Put them in the ground every chance you get.”