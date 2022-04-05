Re-adjusting the rotation: Traore in, Kessler, Smith and Cambridge out

Auburn's basketball rotation chart for next season has already taken some turns, with the departure of SF Devan Cambridge to the transfer portal, C Walker Kessler and PF Jabari Smith to the NBA Draft and landing the commitment of PF/C Yohan Traore. So, it's time to re-adjust the Auburn rotation chart for next year. Quick note: If a player is on the roster they'll be treated as if they're here next year.

Yohan Traore projects at the four or five for Auburn. (adidas)

Point Guard 1. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 2. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 3. Tre Donaldson OR Chance Westry Auburn's backcourt, which received its fair share of criticism down the stretch this year, should turn into a strength next year. The three-guard combo of Zep Jasper (who announced his intention to return in February), Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson look primed to all return next year. Add in Tre Donaldson for some more point guard depth and Chance Westry who could play the 1-3 and your guard depth is very strong next year. All of Auburn's returning guards have things they can clean up and improve upon this offseason, and if they can each take a step forward, even just a small one, Auburn is in a good spot for next year. For now, Jasper seems like the likely starter after he got the nod this year, with Green acting as the sixth-man and the closer at the point guard position.

Shooting Guard 1. K.D. Johnson 2. Chance Westry OR Zep Jasper OR Transfer At shooting guard it will likely be the Johnson show again next year. His strong on-ball defense along with his ability to take over games should be even more crucial next year with no Smith. Focusing on improving his 3-point shooting and being a little more in control of his game will be on the docket for his offseason. Behind him is the No. 31 player in the Class of 2022, the versatile Chance Westry. Westry is a strong defender who can play with or without the ball in his hands on offense and still make an impact. He should be a strong option to come off the bench behind Johnson. For now he's at SG, but he could be at the point or playing small forward with his size at 6-foot-6. Jasper played a little shooting guard this year and could do the same next year if need be. Auburn is also hot in pursuit of LSU transfer Brandon Murray. A 6'5" guard who could play the two or three at Auburn. Murray averaged 10 points per game as a freshman while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

Small Forward 1. Allen Flanigan 2. Chris Moore OR Chance Westry OR Transfer With a full offseason returning back to 100 percent healthy and building chemistry with his teammates, Allen Flanigan could be a big part of next year's team. It was a tough season for the preseason All-SEC selection after being forced to miss time with an Achilles injury and then going from being a star on the team as a sophomore to a role player struggling to find his groove his junior year. Do not give up hope on Flanigan. He's a plus-defender and rebounder already, and if he can find his offense again, he'll be a huge veteran presence next year. Behind Flanigan is where things get a little interesting. Westry is a versatile piece as a freshman and could play the one-through-three next year. Probably wherever he's most needed is where he'll slot in and play a big role. Chris Moore is another option, but his future is somewhat clouded going into next year. He was a contributor off the bench his freshman year playing over 11 minutes per game, but saw his role dwindle to an afterthought off the bench as a sophomore. He's proven he can be a valuable piece, but will he be ready to be the backup three next year? That remains to be seen. This is also another spot Murray could play, should Auburn land him. Another potential option is LSU de-commit Julian Phillips, whom Auburn is pursuing.

Power Forward 1. Jaylin Williams OR Yohan Traore 2. Transfer The starting four will come down to how Bruce Pearl and Auburn's coaches opt to utilize Yohan Traore, most likely. At 6'11", 227 pounds, Traore could certainly play as a stretch-five next year. But Auburn could also opt to play him at the power forward, or "big guard" spot as Pearl calls it, and bring in another big interior shot-blocking threat similar to Kessler. If Traore ends up at the five, it's the Jaylin Williams show at the four. He was the starting center his sophomore year and really excelled at times with multiple 20-plus point games. Then when Smith and Kessler came in, he was relegated to the bench. It was a tough transition, but he ended the season on a high with big games against Jacksonville State before leaving with an injury and then 12 points in 18 minutes against Miami. The four is a spot you'd expect to see some more movement at as Auburn works the transfer portal.