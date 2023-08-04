AUBURN | It remains unclear when or if Jarquez Hunter will be able to return to team activities or if he’ll be eligible to play this season.

Potentially not having your most proven returning playmaker on offense is a concern, of course. But the Tigers are fortunate to have a very talented running back room behind Hunter.

“I loved our running back room in spring and I’m excited about adding (Jeremiah) Cobb and (Brian) Battie,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think we have good players here. I think Damari (Alston) has been one of the best leaders on our team this entire summer and spring.”