RB room remains strong
AUBURN | It remains unclear when or if Jarquez Hunter will be able to return to team activities or if he’ll be eligible to play this season.
Potentially not having your most proven returning playmaker on offense is a concern, of course. But the Tigers are fortunate to have a very talented running back room behind Hunter.
“I loved our running back room in spring and I’m excited about adding (Jeremiah) Cobb and (Brian) Battie,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think we have good players here. I think Damari (Alston) has been one of the best leaders on our team this entire summer and spring.”
Alston, who was one of AU’s most improved players in the spring, should battle Battie for the starting position if Hunter doesn’t return. Battie transferred from USF in January after rushing for 1,842 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulls.
He’ll be limited during the first portion of fall camp as he fully returns from foot surgery.
Alston rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries as a true freshman last fall behind starter Tank Bigsby and Hunter.
Cobb was one of AU’s top signees in the 2023 class after rushing for 6,567 yards and 75 touchdowns in 50 games at Catholic in Montgomery, Ala. He enrolled at the end of May.
Former walk-on Sean Jackson is also in the mix for playing time..
The Tigers will hold their second practice of fall camp Friday morning.