AuburnSports - Ranking the Malzahn era: Wide receivers

Ryan Davis ended his Auburn career with a school-record 178 career receptions including a season-record 84 in 2017. He led the Tigers to the SEC West championship in the 17 season and had his best game in a 26-14 Iron Bowl win over No. 1 Alabama with 11 catches for 139 yards. Nine of his 11 catches led to first downs including four that converted third downs. One of the most amazing stats from Davis’ career is that he didn’t record a reception as a freshman in 2015. He caught 25 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore, 84 passes for 815 yards and five touchdowns as a junior and 69 passes for 546 yards and one touchdown as a senior. Working out of the slot almost exclusively, Davis finished his career with 178 receptions for 1,555 yards and seven touchdowns. He signed with New England Patriots in 2019 but was cut in preseason camp.

2. Seth Williams (2018-20)

Just two years into his career, Seth Williams has already cemented himself as one of Auburn’s best receivers of the Malzahn era, and could stake his name as one of the best of all-time. Williams jumped right into the fray as a true freshman with 26 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He followed that up with an outstanding sophomore campaign with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns, earning third-team All-SEC honors in a league loaded with NFL wideouts. He already ranks 19th in Auburn history with 85 receptions, 17th with 1,364 receiving yards and ninth with 13 receiving touchdowns. His eight touchdowns receiving in 2019 are tied with Emory Blake for sixth in Auburn single-season history. Williams is already projected in several 2021 mock drafts as a first round pick.

3. Sammie Coates (2011-14)

After redshirting in 2011 and only catching six passes the next season, Sammie Coates finished his career with two outstanding seasons. As a third-year sophomore in 2013, he caught 42 passes for 902 yards and seven touchdowns including a 39-yarder to tie Alabama in the Iron Bowl with 32 seconds remaining. He helped Auburn to an SEC Championship in 13, and followed that up with 34 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. In two Iron Bowls, Coates totaled seven catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his Auburn career with 82 receptions for 1,757 yards, which is 10th in school history, and 13 touchdowns, which is ninth in school history. He also ended with a 19-game reception streak and second-team All-SEC honors in 2014. Coates was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent five years in the league with four different teams. He was with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

4. Darius Slayton (2016-18)

Darius Slayton finished off a strong career with one of the best receiving games in Auburn history when he scorched Purdue for 160 yards and three touchdowns on just three receptions in the Music City Bowl. He caught touchdown passes of 74, 52 and 34 yards from Jarrett Stidham. Slayton increased his production each season with 15 catches for 292 yards and one touchdown as a freshman, 29 catches for 643 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore and 35 catches for 670 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. His career totals are 79 receptions for 1,605 yards, which ranks 11th in school history, and 11 touchdowns. His 20.3 yards per reception ranks fourth in AU history. Slayton was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the N.Y. Giants. He led the Giants in receiving as a rookie with 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns.

5. Ricardo Louis (2012-15)

Ricardo Louis had one of the most memorable catches in Auburn history as a sophomore when he grabbed a tipped pass from Nick Marshall on 4th and 18, and raced in for a 73-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining to beat Georgia 43-38 in 2013’s Prayer at Jordan-Hare. Louis had his best season as a senior in 2015 when he totaled 46 receptions for 716 yards and three touchdowns despite the Tigers’ inconsistencies at quarterback. In his four-year career, he totaled 98 receptions, which ranks 12th in school history, for 1,338 yards, which ranks 17th, and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 578 yards and two touchdowns. Louis was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Browns, last season with the Miami Dolphins and is on the Dolphins’ roster heading into 2020.

